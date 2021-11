Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at 7.40am in the Claddagh area of the city.

A man in his 40s was taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091 538000.