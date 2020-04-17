Man hospitalised after criminal damage incident at Chinese restaurant on Quay Street

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating an incident of criminal damage on Quay Street in the city.

The incident took place at approximately 5:45 yesterday evening at the front of a Chinese restaurant.

It’s been claimed that the attack could be racially motivated.

During the incident a man in his 40s was injured, and was taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have identified all parties involved and are following a definite line of enquiry.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

Local Councillor Owen Hanley says it does not represent the people of Galway.

