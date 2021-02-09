Man hospitalised after car enters water at Lackagh bridge

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been taken to hospital after the car he was driving entered the water at Lackagh bridge.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the road traffic collision at Lackagh Bridge, Turloughmore at 5am.

It’s understood the vehicle collided with the bridge structure and entered the water.

The male driver of the car was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment for what are believed to be non-serious injuries.

Power lines were damaged during the incident.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.