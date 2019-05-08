Man given nine year sentence for manslaughter of Oughterard publican John Kenny

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the manslaughter of an Oughterard publican and schoolteacher who was beaten to death at his bar in 2011.

The body of 56-year-old, John Kenny was discovered at Kenny’s Bar, Main Street, Oughterard on September 25th 2011 by his wife and daughter.

When discovered by his wife Kathleen and daughter Gillian in the ladies toilets at Kenny’s Bar, John Kenny was lying face down with his hands tightly bound; he had suffered a violent and sustained assault.

24 year-old Marian Lingurar Jnr., a Romanian native with an address at Blackpool, Co. Cork appeared before Judge Rory McCabe at Galway Circuit Criminal Court today.

Following his trial in January, a jury of 7 men and 4 women returned a guilty verdict.

At today’s sentence hearing, Lingurar Jnr received a nine year sentence.