Man escapes with fine and stern warning over abuse of staff at UHG

A man has escaped with a fine and a stern warning over the abuse of staff at the Emergency Department at UHG.

Appearing before Galway District Court today, Edward Staunton was told he’ll be going to jail if he engages in such behavior again.

The court heard on January 16th this year, 42 year old Edward Staunton, of no fixed address, directed abuse at staff at the Emergency Department at UHG.

He was described as being in an agitated state and shouted “If I don’t get a bed, ye can just f-in arrest me”.

And that’s exactly what happened after he failed to heed Garda warnings.

His defense today said his adult life has been marred with mental health difficulties and on the given night, he had presented seeking urgent help.

Mr. Staunton had a letter to hand into the court, offering apologies to both staff and Gardaí – and it was outlined that he’s since gotten help and is pursuing employment.

But Judge Marie King advised him that there is no excuse whatsoever for the conduct he engaged in and convicted and fined him €150.

And she warned that if he came back before the courts again, he would be going to jail, simple as that.