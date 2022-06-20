Man due in court this morning over cannabis seizure in Cappataggle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man in his 40s is due in court later this morning over a cannabis seizure worth 150 thousand euro in East Galway

Gardaí carried out a search under Operation Tara at a house in the Cappataggle area.

Cannabis plants worth €144,000 and cannabis herb worth €6,600 were seized.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Divisional Headquarters.

He has since been charged and is set to appear before Galway District Court later this morning.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis and investigations are ongoing.