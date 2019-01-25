Current track
Man due in court next month over Ballinasloe cocaine seizure

Written by on 25 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is due in court in the coming weeks over the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated street value of 13 thousand euro in Ballinasloe.

29-year-old Omar Malik with an address in Ballinasloe town was arrested in the town on Wednesday evening after a search by gardaí.

He has appeared before Ballinasloe District Court charged under Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was released on bail and will appear before court again in Ballinasloe on February 28th.

