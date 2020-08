Galway Bay fm newsroom – A young man is to appear before Loughrea District Court this afternoon following a 116,000 euro cannabis seizure in Co. Limerick.

The drugs were discovered after a car and house were searched in the Castleconnell area on Wednesday.

The man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and has since been charged.

He’s due before Loughrea District Court in Co Galway this afternoon.