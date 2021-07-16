Man due before courts after Garda chase near Tuam Bypass

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is due to appear before Castlerea District Court this morning following a Garda chase near the Tuam Bypass last evening.

The man was arrested after refusing to stop for Gardai and later crashing into other vehicles.

Late yesterday afternoon, Gardai received reports of a vehicle engaged in dangerous driving on the N17.

They were forced to undertake a containment operation when the vehicle failed to stop.

It later collided with two other vehicles near the Tuam Bypass – but no injuries were reported.

The driver – a man aged in his 20’s – was arrested at the scene and taken to Tuam Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He’s since been charged and will appear before Castlerea District Court this morning.