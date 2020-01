Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is due in court this morning in relation to a drug seizure in Loughrea earlier this month.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search of a car in Loughrea on Friday 3rd January which resulted in the seizure of heroin with an estimated street value of €140,000.

A 41 year old man was arrested at the scene before being re-arrested and charged yesterday.

He is to appear before Tuam District Court this morning.