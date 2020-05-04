Man due before court over city hijacking

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is due in court this afternoon in relation to an alleged hijacking incident in the city.

At around 11.30 yesterday morning, it’s alleged a man entered an occupied car outside a retail premises in the Béal Srutha area of Ballybane.

The driver of the car was allegedly sitting in his vehicle when another man entered the car without permission and forced him to drive from the scene.

The driver reported that after a brief period, the intruder then ordered him to leave the vehicle with him to purchase alcohol.

The driver – who is aged in his 20’s – managed to escape the scene and was not injured during the incident.

Following an investigation, Gardai arrested and charged a man aged in his 20’s in relation to the incident.

He’s due to appear before Galway District Court later this afternoon.