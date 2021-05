print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have confirmed that a man has died in a workplace accident on the Monivea Road in the city.

The man, aged in his 30’s, was fatally injured while working on construction site in the area this morning.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination will take place.

Gardaí remain at the scene this evening and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.