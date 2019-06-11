Man dies in road traffic incident in Williamstown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai in Dunmore are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in a road traffic collision in Williamstown.

The man in his mid 60s was killed in a single vehicle incident at Croaghill on the main Williamstown to Ballinlough Road at approximately 8.15 last evening.

The road was closed overnight, but has since reopened following the incident.

It’s understood no one else was injured.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses who may have been travelling through the area between 7.30 and 8.30 last evening to contact Dunmore Garda Station at 093 38131, that’s a Tuam number 38131