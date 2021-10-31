Man dies following Road Traffic Collision on the N59 this morning

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A man in his twenties has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the N59 this morning.

The collision occurred in the town land of Corcullen, Moycullen shortly after 2.30am.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at scene and carrying out their examination.

The N59 at Corcullen is currently closed.

Gardai are asking that road users avoid this road and use alternative routes.

Location diversions are in place.

Motorists coming from Moycullen will be diverted through Tuarini and those travelling from Galway City will be diverted through Oranswell.

The Road is expected to be back open at 6pm.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N59 at Corcullen, Moycullen between 2.00am and 2.30a.m. are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Street Garda Station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.