Man dies following road crash on Galway-Dublin motorway at the Tuam/Sligo exit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has died following a road crash on the Galway Dublin motorway at the Tuam/Sligo exit yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the fatal road traffic collision involving three vehicles that occurred, shortly before 1pm, at the intersection of the M6 and M17.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger of this vehicle, a woman also in her 80s, was taken to Galway University Hospital with serious injuries.

The female drivers of the other two vehicles involved, one aged in her 20s and the other in her 60s, were taken to Galway University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a period of time as Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene but has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users that may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.