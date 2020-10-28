Man dies following road crash near Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has died following a road crash near Ballinasloe.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Ballinasloe to Shannonbridge road – around one kilometre from Shannonbridge – just before 7pm last night.

It’s understood the incident involved a car and a truck.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene – his body has been taken to university Hospital Galway for a post mortem examination to take place.

Another man in his 40s was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe with non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed while forensic examinations take place.