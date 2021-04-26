Man dies following road crash in Carna

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has died following a single vehicle incident in Carna village.

The incident took place after 7am.

The man, who is understood to be from the local area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to UHG where a post-mortem exam will take place.

The road is closed with local diversions in place.

It’s the second fatal road crash in the region in the last few days following the death of a motorcyclist between Inverin and Spiddal on Saturday shortly after 8pm.