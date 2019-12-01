Man dies following alleged assault in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man in his 60s has died after an alleged assault in Connemara.

A man in his 70’s has been arrested after the incident at a house in Ballinahown this morning.

Gardai were called to the home shortly after 9 o’clock this morning, where Ambulance Service personnel were treating the man.

He was removed from the scene by Ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he later passed away.

Gardai at Salthill are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of the man in his 60s.

The scene’s been sealed off, the local coroner has been notified and the State Pathologist has been requested – a post mortem examination will be carried out, to determine the course of the investigation.

A man in his 70s has been arrested following the incident and is being held at Galway Garda Station.