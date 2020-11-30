Man dies following Abbeyknockmoy crash

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has died following a road traffic collision in Abbeyknockmoy this morning.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his late 40s, sustained serious injuries during the collision at around 6.30 near O’ Donohoe’s.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway where he has since passed away.

A post mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene and the road remains closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling in the Abbeyknockmoy area at approximately 6:30am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.