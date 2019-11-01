Man dies at UHG after car enters water in Kinvara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has died at UHG after his car entered the water in Kinvara last night.

It’s understood the car entered the water near the pier at around 8 o’ clock.

Locals raised the alarm and emergency services – including the Galway RNLI and two units of the fire service – attended the scene.

The man – who was the only occupant of the car and aged in his late 70’s – was rescued a short time later and taken to University Hospital Galway, where he later died.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, or motorists who may have been in the area between 7.45 and 8.15 last evening – particularly those with dashcam footage.