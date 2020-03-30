Man charged with assault after allegedly coughing on staff at Tesco Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 33-year-old man has appeared before Galway District Court charged with assault after allegedly coughing in the direction of two female Tesco workers in Ballinasloe.

Konrad Prokopczyk, a Polish national who resides at 70 Esker Hills, Ballinasloe, was arrested at the shop last evening.

Konrad Prokopczyk was charged with assaulting both employees, with breaching the peace and with giving a false and misleading name and address.

Garda David Sheffield said the accused replied “I didn’t do it” when charged with giving a false name and address and made no reply to the other charges.

Gardai objected to a possible bail application, citing the seriousness of the alleged offences and the possibility he may reoffend.

It was claimed he had shown no remorse and thought the offences funny – and was laughing at the two injured parties who are employees at Tesco Ballinasloe.

Defence solicitor, Martina Moran, said her client had no previous convictions or outstanding warrants and would abide by any bail conditions set by the court.

She said her client was a Polish national who had been in the country for two years and had recently been laid off from his job – and was now very aware now of the seriousness of the current situation and consequences.

Judge Marie Keane said it was with the greatest of reluctance that she would grant bail, noting it was “utterly despicable”.

She remanded the accused on bail to appear before Ballinasloe District Court next Thursday, April 2.

Bail was granted on several conditions – including that Mr. Prokopczyk observe a nightly curfew, comply with Covid-19 Government guidelines, and not enter any retail outlet of any description during the current emergency.