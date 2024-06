Man charged over stalking of female politician in West

Share story:

A man has been charged in connection with the stalking of a female politician in the West.

The man – aged in his 20’s – was taken into custody yesterday and questioned on foot of an official complaint.

The alleged offence is contrary to stalking legislation, under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The Man’s now been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court this morning.