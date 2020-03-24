Man charged over stabbing incidents in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been charged following an incident in the Balinasloe area at the weekend in which three men were stabbed.

The incident took place in the Brackernagh area at approximately 7pm on Sunday.

The three injured men – who are all aged in their 20s – were taken to Portiuncula Hospital for treatment.

Yesterday two of the men remained in hospital where their conditions were described as serious but not life threatening.

A 20 year old man was arrested in relation to the stabbings and was detained at Ballinasloe Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was charged last evening (Mar 23) with three counts of assault causing harm, and two charges under the firearms and offensive weapons Act 1990.