Man charged over endangerment incident in which Galway Garda was dragged for 280 metres

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been charged in connection with an endangerment incident in which a Galway Garda was dragged 280 metres while attempting to conduct a routine traffic stop.

The incident occurred in Galway City on November 27, 2019.

Shortly before 4.30am on November 27 last year, Gardaí attempted to stop a car travelling at Mill Street in the city.

The car drove from the scene knocking one of the Gardaí to the ground.

The Garda was then dragged approximately 280metres.

The car came to a stop after a collision.

The Garda was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment and the driver, a man in his early 20s, was arrested.

Following directions received from the Director of Public Prosecutions this week, the man was rearrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear before Galway District Court in May