Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Gardai have charged a man over the burglary and criminal damage of a city based charity last month.

The man, aged in his late teens, attempted to steal a TV from the premises on the Tuam Road in the City on April 23rd.

The suspect was arrested yesterday following an investigation by Galway Gardai.

The man has been charged in relation to the incident and will appear before the courts at a later date.