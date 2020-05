Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man’s been charged after Gardaí found nine thousand euro worth of cocaine in a car at a pandemic checkpoint in Galway yesterday.

Officers at the Operation Fanacht checkpoint stopped the car at about half past four yesterday near Ballinasloe.

A man in his early twenties was arrested, and has since been charged and released from custody.

He’s due before Ballinasloe District Court next Thursday.

Photo – Garda Twitter