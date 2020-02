Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is being treated in hospital after being rescued from the water in the city in the early hours of today

Shortly after 2.30am, Gardai received reports from Claddagh Watch that a man had entered the water at O’Brien’s Bridge.

Gardai went to the scene and found a man in the water

He was taken from the water by the fire service, and transported by the RNLI life boat to the shore.

He was subsequently brought to UHG where he’s now being treated