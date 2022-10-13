Man being treated in Beaumont Hospital following Eyre Square assault

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A man is being treated in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin following a serious assault in Eyre Square last evening.

The incident took place at around 8.45pm in the north corner of the park near Prospect Hill.

Gardaí say the victim, who’s aged in his 30’s, is currently in a stable condition at Beaumont.

The scene at Eyre Square was sealed off for technical examination overnight and into this morning.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses – including any road users or pedestrians who may have camera or dash-cam footage, that were in the area between 8 and 9pm last night.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.