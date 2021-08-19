Man arrested over serious assault on woman in city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault on a woman in the city earlier this month.

The assault happened in the vicinity of Woodquay and the Headford Road at around midnight on Saturday, August 7th.

The woman was briefly treated in hospital following the incident.

A man, aged in his late teens, has now been arrested in connection with the assault.

He’s currently being detained at the Garda Headquarters building in Renmore, under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.