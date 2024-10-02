Man arrested in West over alleged bribery of League of Ireland footballer

A man’s been arrested in the West over the alleged bribery of a professional footballer.

The man, aged in his 30’s, was arrested yesterday by detectives from the Garda Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit.

It follows an investigation into the attempted bribery of a League of Ireland player during the current season.

The man’s since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.