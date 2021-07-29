Man arrested in connection with serious assault in Tuam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault which took place in Tuam earlier this month.

Father of two Adrian Ansbro, a well known electrical contractor, was assaulted at Foster Place in the town in the early hours of July 11th.

He was stabilised at UHG following the incident and later transferred to Beaumount Hospital.

His condition has since been described as stable and improving.

An Garda Síochána have arrested and charged a man in connection with the incident.

The man, who is aged in his late teens, is to appear before a sitting of Ballina District Court this morning.