Man arrested in connection with Eyre Square fireworks incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been arrested in connection with last month’s Eyre Square fireworks incident in which a young woman was seriously injured

The 19 year old woman was sitting at a bus stop near the taxi rank at the top of Eyre Square when she was struck in the face by an illegal firework in the early hours of Friday October 22

Gardaí have today arrested a man in his 20s in Dublin, as part of the investigation into the incident which left the young woman hospitalised

He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a South Dublin Garda station

Investigations are ongoing