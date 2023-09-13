Galway Bay FM

13 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Man arrested in connection with car driven at crowd at Galway Shopping Centre

Share story:
Man arrested in connection with car driven at crowd at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a car was driven at a group of people at Galway Shopping Centre at the weekend.

The incident, widely shared on social media, happened during a mass altercation in the car-park on Sunday evening understood to be part of an ongoing feud between rival groups.

Gardaí say a man in his late teens was arrested late yesterday evening and is currently being held at an unnamed Garda Station in the Western Region.

A number of arrests have been made in recent days, and armed Gardaí were present at locations across the county yesterday.

County Councillor and Chair of the County Joint Policing Committee, Jim Cuddy, attended a meeting with Galway Garda Chief Gerry Roche this morning.

Share story:

Five due before Galway District Court in connection with ongoing feud

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five people are due before Galway District Court later this afternoon in connection with an ongoing and highly public feud ...

3 million euro to support climate action in Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 3 million euro is being provided to support climate action in Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal over the next six years Clima...

Local TD says waiting times for Psychology service for Galway children is dangerously high

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Claire Kerrane says waiting times for the HSE Psychology service for Galway children is dangerously high 769 child...

Draft Tuam Area Local Five-Year Plan approved by Tuam District Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Draft Tuam Area Local Plan 2023 to 2029 has been approved by Tuam Municipal District Council. At this week’s mee...