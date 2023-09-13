Man arrested in connection with car driven at crowd at Galway Shopping Centre

Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a car was driven at a group of people at Galway Shopping Centre at the weekend.

The incident, widely shared on social media, happened during a mass altercation in the car-park on Sunday evening understood to be part of an ongoing feud between rival groups.

Gardaí say a man in his late teens was arrested late yesterday evening and is currently being held at an unnamed Garda Station in the Western Region.

A number of arrests have been made in recent days, and armed Gardaí were present at locations across the county yesterday.

County Councillor and Chair of the County Joint Policing Committee, Jim Cuddy, attended a meeting with Galway Garda Chief Gerry Roche this morning.