Man arrested following Garda operation in Galway investigating human trafficking

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been arrested after a Garda operation in Galway as part of ongoing investigations into human trafficking.

He’s due before the courts this morning.

Gardaí at Mullingar conducted a search and arrest operation in Galway yesterday, as part of ongoing investigations into human trafficking and related criminal activity.

The exact location of the operation has not been revealed, and Gardaí can only advise at this point that the operation took place in County Galway.

During the course of the operation, a man in his 30’s was arrested and taken to Mullingar Garda Station.

He’s since been charged and is due to appear before Longford District Court this morning