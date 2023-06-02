Man arrested at protest in Ballybrit over arrival of refugees

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been arrested during a protest at a new refugee centre in Ballybrit.

Two blocks at Ballybrit Business Park have been transformed into accommodation for 300 male international protection applicants.

A protest involving around twenty four people took place late last evening as several buses arrived at the centre.

Gardaí say it was a peaceful demonstration, but one man was arrested in relation to a public order offence.

He’s now been charged and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Protestors say they will be returning to hold demonstrations again this evening.

This is the moment buses arrived at the centre last night.