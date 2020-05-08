Man arrested as €26,000 worth of cannabis plants seized in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been arrested after cannabis plants worth 26 thousand euro were seized in Athenry.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Galway conducted a search of a house in Athenry under warrant at 8.30pm on Wednesday May 6.

During the search they located a grow house in two bedrooms containing €26,000 worth of cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

Fans and lamps which were installed to enable growth were also seized.

A man in his late 30s was arrested on Wednesday arising from the detection and was detained at the North Western Regional Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man was released without charge on Thursday May 7th and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.