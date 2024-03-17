Galway Bay FM

17 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Man arrested and charged following seizure of rifle in Turloughmore

Share story:
Man arrested and charged following seizure of rifle in Turloughmore

A man has been arrested and charged following a search operation in County Galway yesterday.

This operation was part of ongoing investigations by the Galway Divisional Detective Unit into criminal activity in the Galway area.

A house was searched in Turloughmore and Gardai found a rifle, silencer and scope in the house and grounds.

The man in his 20s was arrested and charged and was due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court yesterday evening.

Gardai say Investigations are ongoing.

Share story:

Galway City and County prepare for St Patrick's Day celebrations

This weekend, St Patrick’s Day celebrations occur throughout the city and county. While Galway City hosts its annual parade and events, communities thro...

Galway Senator condemns killing of white tailed eagle in Roscommon.

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has condemned the killing of a rare protected white eagle that was recently introduced to the wild in south Roscomm...

RNLI and Mary Bennett to be guests of honour at the Galway city St Patrick's Day Parade

The RNLI and its volunteers along with well known city business woman Mary Bennett are getting ready to be joint guests of honour at Galway City’s S...

Galway based Blue Teapot theatre company to represent Ireland at renowned UK film festival

Blue Teapot Theatre Company is set to represent Ireland at a renowned film festival in the UK on St Patrick’s Day. Its documentary is nominated in t...