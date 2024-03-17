Man arrested and charged following seizure of rifle in Turloughmore

A man has been arrested and charged following a search operation in County Galway yesterday.

This operation was part of ongoing investigations by the Galway Divisional Detective Unit into criminal activity in the Galway area.

A house was searched in Turloughmore and Gardai found a rifle, silencer and scope in the house and grounds.

The man in his 20s was arrested and charged and was due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court yesterday evening.

Gardai say Investigations are ongoing.