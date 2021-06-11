Man arrested after Garda patrol car rammed in Knocknacarra

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been arrested in connection to an incident in Knocknacarra where a Gardai patrol car was rammed.

The incident took place late on Wednesday evening and left two Gardai injured.

At approximately 8.30pm on Wednesday, Gardaí observed a black Audi A5 car at Altan on the Western Distributor Road.

They activated blue lights and approached the car – at which point the driver then drove at speed directly towards the marked patrol car.

Gardaí had to take evasive action but the driver of the Audi rammed into the front passenger side of the car.

The Audi then fled at high speed out onto the Western Distributor Road.

Gardaí followed in the direction of the vehicle and later discovered it abandoned in the Knocknacarra area.

Two Gardaí were injured during the incident but did not require hospitalization.

Gardaí have now arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the incident.