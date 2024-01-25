Man arrested after €32k worth of drugs seized in city

A man has been arrested after €32 thousand worth of drugs were seized in the city.

It’s after a home in the Rahoon area was searched by the Divisional Drugs Unit yesterday.

Among the suspected drugs seized are cannabis, cocaine, ketamine, LSD and MDMA.

€1,400 worth of cash was also recovered during the raid.

A man, aged in this 20’s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at an un-named Garda Station in the Galway region.