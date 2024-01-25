25 January 2024
~1 minutes read
Man arrested after €32k worth of drugs seized in city
A man has been arrested after €32 thousand worth of drugs were seized in the city.
It’s after a home in the Rahoon area was searched by the Divisional Drugs Unit yesterday.
Among the suspected drugs seized are cannabis, cocaine, ketamine, LSD and MDMA.
€1,400 worth of cash was also recovered during the raid.
A man, aged in this 20’s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at an un-named Garda Station in the Galway region.