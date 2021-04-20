Man arrested after €25 thousand worth of cannabis seized in Rosmuc

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man in his 20s has been arrested after €25 thousand worth of suspected cannabis was seized in Rosmuc.

At around 11am today, Gardai attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the area.

They seized cannabis herb worth €25 thousand, along with more than €1 thousand in cash, as well as a number of other cannabis products.

A man in his late 20s was arrested and is currently being detained at the Garda HQ in Renmore under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.