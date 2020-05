Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man’s been arrested in Galway after drugs and cash were found at a house in the city yesterday.

Euro and sterling notes worth 19 thousand euro and over 12 thousand euro of cocaine were found in Ballybane.

Two designer watches worth 7000 euro were also seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

He has since been released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.

