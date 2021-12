Galway Bay FM newsroom- A man in his 30s has been taken to University Hospital Galway by air ambulance following a workplace incident in Tuam today.

The incident took place at a business premises at 1.30 this afternoon and FYI Galway understands it was a business premises under construction.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not known at this point.