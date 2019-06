Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 54 year old man, charged with the murder of a woman in Portumna last year, has been granted consent to bail by the High Court.

Michael Scott from Gortanumera is charged with murdering 75 year old Chrissie Treacy from Boula after her body was discovered at her farm on April 27th last year.

The High Court granted an application for consent to bail today (13/6) and Scott remains in custody until the bail hearing at Harristown District Court tomorrow.