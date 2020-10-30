Male drivers across Galway received twice as many penalty points as women last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Male drivers across Galway received almost twice as many penalty point notices last year as their female counterparts.

New figures from the CSO show that almost 10,100 endorsement notices were issued to motorists across Galway last year – that’s broadly similar to the figure for 2018.

6, 243 of the notices issued were to men – that’s almost double the figure of the 3,407 notices issued to female drivers.

The most common offences across both sexes in Galway were speeding and using a mobile phone while driving.

However, men had significantly higher rates of certain offences, such as failure to wear a seat-belt, driving without insurance, or driving without reasonable consideration.

Of the 28 thousand drivers in Galway who had penalty points on their license last year, 3 points was the most common, at almost 20 thousand motorists.

Meanwhile, 46 Galway drivers had accrued 12 penalty points by the end of 2019 – while 8 drivers received 12 points last year alone.