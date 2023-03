Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Maldron Hotel in Oranmore has been sold after six months on the market.

It was put on the market for €13m in September of last year and was billed as an investment opportunity.

The four star hotel has been sold to a private investor and will continue to be leased and operated by Dalata Hotels

The hotel opened in 1998 and has 113 bedrooms along with conference facilities and a leisure centre with a swimming pool.