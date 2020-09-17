Make or break meeting for Leisureland rescheduled as pool and gym face closure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting to decide the future Leisureland in Salthill has been rescheduled for next Wednesday.

It’s understood the meeting, which was due to take place tomorrow, has been deferred to allow the City Chief Executive the opportunity to raise the matter at Monday’s plenary meeting of Galway City Council.

The rescheduling of the meeting comes as Galway Salthill Failte, the company which runs Leisureland, has confirmed that it does not have the financial reserves to run the facility and that a €300 thousand subsidy which it received from the Local Authority has been fully used up.

In a statement on Facebook, the company said a proposal agreement has been reached by the board of management which would enable Leisureland to remain in operation but only as a meeting and events venue.

Under this agreement, the gym and pool facilities would be closed until such time as guidelines for operating leisure facilities “become less restrictive.”

Galway Salthill Failte is currently awaiting a decision on the funding request from the Local Authority.

A spokesperson for the holding company said the matter will be dealt with at Wednesday’s meeting.