Make-A-Wish seek volunteers in Galway

By
GBFM News
-
Make-A-Wish fundraising volunteer Hannah Poynton is urging people to volunteer for the charitys national fundraising day, Wish Day on Friday 13th March. Volunteers will be collecting donations for the charity that grants the wishes of children living with life-threatening illnesses. Making wishes come true can have a hugely positive impact on a child and their families, giving strength, hope and joy. Research shows that children who have wishes granted are more likely to build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a serious illness. For information about how to volunteer please contact Stephen or Claire at Make-A-Wish by telephoning: 01 205 2007 or emailing [email protected]

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Make-A-Wish is seeking volunteers in Galway for its annual fundraiser.

The charity grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions across the country.

Last year, it granted the wishes of 7 children in Galway and 174 children nationwide.

The charity’s national fundraiser is being held on March 13th – with donation collections being held around the city and county.

Make-A-Wish is urgently seeking volunteers to take part and those interested are asked to contact the organisation.

Spokesperson for the Make-A-Wish Galway Division, Tara Killilea says the public’s generosity supports the group’s important work.

