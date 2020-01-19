Make-A-Wish seek volunteers in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Make-A-Wish is seeking volunteers in Galway for its annual fundraiser.

The charity grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions across the country.

Last year, it granted the wishes of 7 children in Galway and 174 children nationwide.

The charity’s national fundraiser is being held on March 13th – with donation collections being held around the city and county.

Make-A-Wish is urgently seeking volunteers to take part and those interested are asked to contact the organisation.

Spokesperson for the Make-A-Wish Galway Division, Tara Killilea says the public’s generosity supports the group’s important work.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..