Majority of new councillors agree to support Quiet Man Greenway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 2019 local elections have been a victory for the Quiet Man Greenway.

That’s according to the Western Rail Trail Campaign who say over half of Galway’s new and returning councillors have pledged support for the greenway.

The proposed greenway would see would see the route run along the closed railway line from Athenry to Sligo.

The overall campaign has been supported by Sligo County Council, with Mayo Councillors calling for a feasibility study on the project.

Spokesperson for the Western Rail Trail, Brendan Quinn, says he hopes the remaining councillors will come to support the project