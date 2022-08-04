Majority of Galway sea areas have high safety standard for shellfish

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Areas of Clifden, Galway Bay and Killary have been classified as mostly having a high safety standard for shellfish.

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority have published the annual shellfish production area classification list.

It helps safeguard public health and maintain Ireland’s reputation as a world-class producer.

The majority of Clifden, Killary and Galway Bay fishing areas have received A status for a range of shellfish including mussels, oysters and clams – meaning they’re of a high production standard.

Ireland produces an estimated 28,100 tonnes of shellfish annually, and the Irish aquaculture sector is worth an estimated €64 million a year.