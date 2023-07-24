Majority of 250 new jobs for rebranded BHSL to be based in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A jobs boost is on the way for Galway, as BHSL has announced its rebrand to Glanua, with majority of the 250 jobs to be based at its new Loughrea headquarters

100 jobs are being advertised immediately in the environmental and engineering sectors, with a further 150 to be added in the next five years.

BHSL is the parent company of Galway’s Glan Agua and the rebranded group will move from Limerick to be headquartered at Loughrea’s Railway House

The environmental engineering company already employs 320 people, and its clients include Uisce Éireann, Kerry Group and Glanbia.

Glanua works with local authorities and private clients in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in several countries to deliver water and wastewater solutions.